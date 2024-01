Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we announce Mark Hamill at Celebration Orlando and run through the schedule for the show's biggest panels, talk to Leland Chee and find out what "Keeper of the Holocron" really means, reveal a new mobile game, talk to the authors of the beautiful Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie, and more!