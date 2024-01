Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Jordan Hembrough goes to Washington Township, New Jersey, to chat with FJ, a collector who has used the lessons of Star Wars throughout his life. When he was younger, FJ struggled with who he was -- but in Star Wars, he saw the power of diversity, equality, and being proud of oneself, no matter what.