This week in Star Wars, we catch up with Han and Chewie in the pages of the upcoming Marvel comic Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, take a look at the cinematic reveal trailer for Star Wars Eclipse, and mark our calendars for The High Republic Anniversary Special with our friend Krystina Arielle. Plus, we travel back to 2016 when Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters.