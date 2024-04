Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get hyped to see Grogu float his way through New York in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, get in the spirit of Halloween with a LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer, and find out if a flock of porgs could tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff in LEGO Star Wars Battles. Plus, we celebrate Dee Bradley Baker's birthday with a Clone Force 99 voice acting crash course.