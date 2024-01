Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

The Empire has misplaced the building instructions to the LEGO Death Star. Jyn Erso has followed an Imperial search team to the markets of Jedha hoping to recover the instructions first. Stop motion animation video used. Actual toys may vary. No Purchase Necessary. Visit www.StarWars.com/GoRogue for Official Rules.