Star Wars: The High Republic Characters Revealed, Your Cute Pets, and more!

This week in Star Wars, we get an exclusive first look at concept art of the Jedi from Star Wars: The High Republic; a character reveal from Star Wars: Shadow Fall, the sequel to Alphabet Squadron; and new toys including a LEGO set inspired by the 501st Legion and more Hasbro action figures. Plus, we take a look back at the 50th Academy Awards ceremony when Star Wars: A New Hope brought home 6 awards.