First Look at Thrawn: Treason and Meet the Voice of Resistance's Torra Doza

This week on The Star Wars Show, we reveal the title and cover art for Timothy Zahn's newest installment in the Thrawn series, Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason! Plus, Myrna Velasco, the voice of Torra Doza on Star Wars Resistance, stops by to compare her real-life dad to Captain Doza, Andi and Anthony try on the new Columbia Empire crew parkas, Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo presents Shockmaster Piece Theatre, and more!