Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we crack open the Book of Boba Fett, check out some exclusive new The Mandalorian concept art from the upcoming The Art of The Mandalorian book, and get ready to draw with the return of Let's Draw Star Wars. Plus, our friends Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen stop by to give us a spoiler-free idea of what's to come in The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+.