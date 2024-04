Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, Emmy nominations are in for The Mandalorian and Star Wars Resistance, new story details, casting, and characters from Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge are revealed, and we are dazzled by your SDCC cosplays. Plus, we take a look back to 2003 when George Lucas reached out to the fans to choose the colors for Obi-Wan's astromech in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.