Vader Immortal First Look and Meet the Cast of Star Wars Resistance

This week on The Star Wars Show, we join the voice cast of Star Wars Resistance -- Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Donald Faison, and Bobby Moynihan -- to talk about bringing Kaz and the rest of the colorful crew to life ahead of the series debut! Plus, Andi learns to play sabacc at the table from Solo: A Star Wars Story, we announce a new series about Our Star Wars Stories, ILMxLab turns to the dark side with Vader Immortal, and more!