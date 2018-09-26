Vader Immortal First Look and Meet the Cast of Star Wars Resistance
This week on The Star Wars Show, we join the voice cast of Star Wars Resistance -- Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Donald Faison, and Bobby Moynihan -- to talk about bringing Kaz and the rest of the colorful crew to life ahead of the series debut! Plus, Andi learns to play sabacc at the table from Solo: A Star Wars Story, we announce a new series about Our Star Wars Stories, ILMxLab turns to the dark side with Vader Immortal, and more!
