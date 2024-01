Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, puppeteer Dave Chapman and Pablo Hidalgo take us BeHan the Scenes for a deeper look at the aliens of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Plus, Andi sits own with Athena Yvette Portillo to talk about her path from Lucasfilm intern to executive producer of Star Wars Resistance, get details on how you can join a special Solo: A Star Wars Story Bonus Showcase tomorrow, and more!