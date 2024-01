Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Kaz and his friends are off on a new adventure aboard the Colossus, but the threat of the First Order looms large. Get your first look at the second and final season of Star Wars Resistance in a thrilling trailer teasing Season Two. Star Wars Resistance returns on Sunday, October 6 on the Disney Channel.