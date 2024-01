Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, George Lucas visits Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on the set of The Mandalorian and ILM Animation Supervisor Matthew Shumway tells us why he keeps a mirror by his desk! Plus, get your first look at Anakin and Yoda from Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series new Archive collection, we sit down with Lucasfilm's Justin Ridge to talk about directing Star Wars Resistance, and more!