This week in Star Wars, we get an exclusive first look at some upcoming art and titles from Dark Horse Comics, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories and Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit; reveal the final cover for the Marvel Star Wars Pride Variant run; and celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Plus, Kelly Marie Tran sits down for a brand new StarWars.com interview in honor of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.