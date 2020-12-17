Celebrating 40 Years of Empire: The Legacy

The talent and production crews keeping the Star Wars legacy alive today look back at Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back to share their thoughts and memories of the film that transformed the Star Wars story into a saga.
Browse More Videos
All
All
The talent and production crews keeping the Star Wars legacy alive today look back at Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back to share their thoughts and memories of the film that transformed the Star Wars story into a saga.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved