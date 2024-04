Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we break the "no droids" rule in the brand new LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina and get an exclusive preview of the upcoming Marvel comic Star Wars: The High Republic issue #1 with a cover by Phil Noto. Plus, remember when the first issue of Star Wars: Shattered Empire by Greg Rucka was released in 2015?