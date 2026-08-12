Behind-The-Scenes Celebration of Designing a Crochet Star Wars Galaxy

Behind the scenes at Industrial Light & Magic, where creatives are always coming up with clever ways to bring beloved stories to audiences of all ages. Join the artists at ILM as they discuss how they use new technology to transform movie scenes and celebrate them in unique styles.
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Zeb and Embo in Live Action | Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Bonus Clip
"Create a cohesive Star Wars universe." Go behind the scenes to discover how the filmmakers brought beloved animated characters like Zeb and Embo to the big screen in this bonus features clip from Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu. Unlock the full 20-minute featurette when you buy Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, now available only on digital.
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