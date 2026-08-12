STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Behind-The-Scenes Celebration of Designing a Crochet Star Wars Galaxy

Behind the scenes at Industrial Light & Magic, where creatives are always coming up with clever ways to bring beloved stories to audiences of all ages. Join the artists at ILM as they discuss how they use new technology to transform movie scenes and celebrate them in unique styles.

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