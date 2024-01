Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we find out which characters are rolling into Battlefront II, get stoked for the new Poe Dameron novel, and send our congratulations to Industrial Light & Magic and Kathleen Kennedy. Plus, a look back at Annie Leibovitz's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace behind-the-scenes photography spread.