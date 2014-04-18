ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Battle of Christophsis

Shown to the audience at San Diego Comic-Con International, this clip from Star Wars: The Clone Wars features Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker battling against Separatist forces on the crystal world of Christophsis.

Browse More Videos

All
All
Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved