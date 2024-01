Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get zen with Grogu in the brand new Studio Ghibli short, celebrate Life Day with LEGO, and find the "One Way Out" in episode 10 of Andor streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, Andy Serkis joins us to talk Kino Loy and his return to the Star Wars galaxy.