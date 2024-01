Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Code.org has a brand new tutorial for the Hour of Code 2015, in partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm — featuring Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Work with Rey to guide the new droid, BB-8, through a mission, then join Leia to create and share your own game in a galaxy far, far away.