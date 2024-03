Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, production begins on Ahsoka, the live-action series coming to Disney+; we get ready to reunite with friends at the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! stage, and reveal Max Rebo's majestic new maquette replica in the first look at Regal Robot's new Archive Collection. Plus, we skip back to 2016 when The Star Wars Show debuted.