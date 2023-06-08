Ahsoka Release Date Announced, Hayden Christensen and Diego Luna Chat, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we grab our lightsabers for the release date of Ahsoka, get an exclusive look at the cover of The High Republic mini-series Shadows of Starlight, and pop popcorn for a conversation between Diego Luna and Hayden Christensen. Plus, we sit down to talk "The Pit" with co-directors Leandre Thomas and Justin Ridge on their Star Wars: Visions short, streaming exclusively on Disney+.