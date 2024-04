Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week, we pull back the curtain on the modern day magicians at ILM as they build the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian, take a look at Jedi Master Stellan Gios's lightsaber from the upcoming Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection book, and get excited for Mando Mondays. Plus, step back to 2004 when the original trilogy was released for the first time on DVD.