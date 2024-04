Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we check out a preview of Darth Vader #4, celebrate Doctor Aphra bringing home a GLAAD Award, and join Master Kelleran Beq, AD-3, LX-R5, and the brave Padawans for the last episode in the debut season of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. Plus, we take a look back to 2001 when StarWars.com announced the full title of the upcoming Episode II.