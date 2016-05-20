ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Congratulations To The Star Wars Fan Film Awards 2016 Winners!


Lucasfilm and StarWars.com are proud to present the winners of The Star Wars Fan Film Awards 2016 — a celebration of fandom and a galaxy far, far away! We are continually amazed by the creativity of Star Wars fans, and this year’s entries truly dazzled and delighted us. Please see the full list of winners below and be sure to watch their impressive — or, most impressive — films, ranging from action to comedy to animation.

Thank you once again to all who entered. May the Force (of filmmaking) be with you!

Winner: Filmmaker Select

Winner: Audience Choice

Winner: Best Animation

Winner: Best Non-Fiction

Winner: Spirit of Fandom

Winner: Best Comedy

Winner: Best Visual Effects

