Congratulations To The Star Wars Fan Film Awards 2016 Winners!
Lucasfilm and StarWars.com are proud to present the winners of The Star Wars Fan Film Awards 2016 — a celebration of fandom and a galaxy far, far away! We are continually amazed by the creativity of Star Wars fans, and this year’s entries truly dazzled and delighted us. Please see the full list of winners below and be sure to watch their impressive — or, most impressive — films, ranging from action to comedy to animation.
Thank you once again to all who entered. May the Force (of filmmaking) be with you!
Winner: Filmmaker Select
Winner: Audience Choice
Winner: Best Animation
-
The Big Question
Rey can finally confront Luke with all of her questions. The old Jedi Master, however, isn't exactly thrilled about laboriously explaining complicated matters like the Force. Just when Rey wants to have her most burning question answered, Artoo brings up a completely new topic...Winner of the 2016 Best Animation Star Wars Fan Film Award.
Winner: Best Non-Fiction
-
Force or Faith
With the growing number of Jedi, Sith & Force-sensitive fans, we wondered; how dedicated is each fan? How far are they willing to go in order to show their passion and allegiance to the Force? This non-fiction, motion graphic film takes a fun look at the Force, its followers & maybe a new religion. Winner of the 2016 Best Non-Fiction Star Wars Fan Film Award.
Winner: Spirit of Fandom
Winner: Best Comedy
-
Ben in the Desert - Jawas are Bad Neighbors
The Rebellion has begun! Darth Vader is born! All this rad stuff is happening to everyone....except for Obi Wan Kenobi who is on Tatooine where he will spend the next eighteen years as a glorified babysitter...from afar...because he’s like not really supposed to talk to Luke...but whatever...Winner of the 2016 Best Comedy Star Wars Fan Film Award.