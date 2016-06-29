Force or Faith

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

With the growing number of Jedi, Sith & Force-sensitive fans, we wondered; how dedicated is each fan? How far are they willing to go in order to show their passion and allegiance to the Force? This non-fiction, motion graphic film takes a fun look at the Force, its followers & maybe a new religion. Winner of the 2016 Best Non-Fiction Star Wars Fan Film Award.