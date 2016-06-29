- NEWS + FEATURES
Force or Faith
With the growing number of Jedi, Sith & Force-sensitive fans, we wondered; how dedicated is each fan? How far are they willing to go in order to show their passion and allegiance to the Force? This non-fiction, motion graphic film takes a fun look at the Force, its followers & maybe a new religion. Winner of the 2016 Best Non-Fiction Star Wars Fan Film Award.
