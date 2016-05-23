Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

The Rebellion has begun! Darth Vader is born! All this rad stuff is happening to everyone....except for Obi Wan Kenobi who is on Tatooine where he will spend the next eighteen years as a glorified babysitter...from afar...because he’s like not really supposed to talk to Luke...but whatever...Winner of the 2016 Best Comedy Star Wars Fan Film Award.