Shawna Trpcic Remembered

The longtime Lucasfilm costume designer who worked on Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett has passed away.

Lucasfilm is deeply saddened by the passing of the extremely talented Emmy-nominated costume designer Shawna Trpcic, who envisioned some of the most iconic costumes from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

Born in Artesia, California, Trpcic received her first costume designer credit in 1990, steadily building her career on scores of productions both large and small before finding a regular home on Lucasfilm productions, beginning with the second season of The Mandalorian in 2019.

She was considered something of a Star Wars historian by her peers, reading every making-of book she could find to better understand the techniques used in the films during various eras. In her studies, she specifically sought out material that included discussions between George Lucas and his designers and concept artists, which became the foundational ideas of her never-ending research into Star Wars costume design.

Trpcic worked closely with show runners/producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau as well as the entire cast and crew on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, approaching her work with surgical precision.



"Shawna had a deep love and appreciation for Star Wars,” says Filoni. “You can see that in every piece of work she did with us. She loved everything about being a part of these stories, including connecting with fans and being a part of that community. I feel like she has always been a part of Star Wars. Her costumes tell a story, providing the suggestion of a life experience that happened before the cameras rolled. I loved collaborating with Shawna, and I will miss her presence."

"Her creativity brought this world to life,” adds Favreau. “She will be deeply missed both as a friend and as a colleague."

Trpcic was nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, and won a Costume Designer’s Guild Award for her work on the latter. She is currently nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Mandalorian Season 3.

Our hearts go out to Shawna's family and friends at this difficult time.

