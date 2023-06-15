ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Clayton Sandell

Clayton Sandell has been extraordinarily lucky to never know a time without Star Wars in his life, starting at age four when the original film imprinted onto his DNA, to growing up and becoming an Emmy-winning network news correspondent. On TV, he gets to share his passion for visual effects and sound design, taking audiences to places like Industrial Light & Magic and beyond the gates of Skywalker Ranch. He’s covered the openings of Star WarsGalaxy’s Edge and the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and is honored to be part of the author team behind Star Wars Timelines from DK Publishing.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Seeing Star Wars in a theater with my aunt and uncle in 1977.
FAVORITE STAR WARS FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE STAR WARS CHARACTER
Han Solo
FAVORITE STAR WARS SCENE
Luke Skywalker’s Force projection sequence on Crait in The Last Jedi.
  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Keith Yarde Is a Star Wars Fan Like His Father, Kerwin, Before Him

    June 15, 2023

    June 15, 2023

    Jun 15

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Riot Racing, Droidekas, and Crosshair’s Sneer: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Animation Director Keith Kellogg Talks Season 2 So Far

    February 13, 2023

    February 13, 2023

    Feb 13

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved