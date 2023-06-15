Clayton Sandell has been extraordinarily lucky to never know a time without Star Wars in his life, starting at age four when the original film imprinted onto his DNA, to growing up and becoming an Emmy-winning network news correspondent. On TV, he gets to share his passion for visual effects and sound design, taking audiences to places like Industrial Light & Magic and beyond the gates of Skywalker Ranch. He’s covered the openings of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and is honored to be part of the author team behind Star Wars Timelines from DK Publishing.