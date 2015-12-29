ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Ziton Moj

    His gruff demeanor and devilish grin indicated Ziton Moj relished how well-protected he was by the power of criminal influence. A bully to his very marrow, Moj was a leg-breaking lieutenant for the Black Sun criminal syndicate during the Clone Wars. Never one to be intimidated, he was also pragmatic enough to avoid fights he couldn't win. This level-headedness served him well when Darth Maul usurped control of Black Sun, and installed Ziton as leader, replacing the decapitated ruling council.

