Ziton Moj
His gruff demeanor and devilish grin indicated Ziton Moj relished how well-protected he was by the power of criminal influence. A bully to his very marrow, Moj was a leg-breaking lieutenant for the Black Sun criminal syndicate during the Clone Wars. Never one to be intimidated, he was also pragmatic enough to avoid fights he couldn't win. This level-headedness served him well when Darth Maul usurped control of Black Sun, and installed Ziton as leader, replacing the decapitated ruling council.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Male
species