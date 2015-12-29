-
Yushyn
In league with the Empire, Yushyn operated a Mining Guild facility on a planetoid in the far reaches of space. He harvested a specific type of gas, which also attracted the massive purrgil creatures, and Yushyn coldly ordered his men to kill any beast that approached his refinery. Fate would bring the Ghost crew to his outpost, too, however. The rebels stole Yushyn’s fuel and saved the purrgil; in turn, one of the great animals grabbed Yushyn in its jaws and dragged him into the planetoid’s depths.
