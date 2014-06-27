-
Varactyl
Varactyls are majestic reptavian herbivores native to the Utapau system. They typically have blue and green feather manes and feather ridges along their back. Used as incredibly loyal and obedient mounts, they have strides large and strong enough to navigate the uneven and often vertical landscapes of Utapau. On the last day of the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi used a varactyl named Boga to hunt down General Grievous and battle him in his wheel bike. Boga was a sad casualty of Order 66 when Commander Cody opened fire on General Kenobi and his varactyl mount.
Locations
Dimensions
Height: 4.0m at shoulder
Length: 15.0m