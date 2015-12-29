-
TT-8L/Y7
These gatekeeper droids were eye-stalk droids that were installed in doors and entryways to screen visitors. They earned their nickname, “tattletale droids” from their obnoxious demeanor in the pursuit of fulfilling their programming. They we’re manufactured by Serv-O-Droid, Inc. and were in use across the galaxy for years. During the Clone Wars, one was installed Rishi Station outpost and another was used by Gha Nachkt, a Trandoshan trader. Probably the most infamous and annoying TT-8L/Y7 in use was the one who kept out visitors out of Jabba’s Palace.