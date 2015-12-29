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TK stormtrooper
As clone troopers are gradually phased out of Imperial ranks, the TK stormtroopers begin to fill the dwindling regiments with naturally-born human recruits. Initially trained in secret by aging clone commandos, the TK troopers are deployed on many missions during the early days of Emperor Palpatine’s reign. With gleaming white prototype armor and helmets fashioned from a never-used Phase III clone design, the troopers quickly become the striking physical manifestation of Imperial control.