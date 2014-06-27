The Khetanna (Jabba's Sail Barge)

Jabba and his followers used the Khetanna to “visit” Tatooine’s Sarlacc pit, where Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Chewbacca were meant to be executed. Things did not go as planned, however. The Rebel heroes, who were sentenced to walk a plank into the Great Pit of Carkoon while Jabba and his men watched from the Khetanna, turned the tables on their captors. They decimated the gangster’s thugs, Jabba was killed by Princess Leia, and the impressive sail barge was destroyed, exploding in flames above the sands of the desert world.