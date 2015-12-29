-
Teebo
An Ewok scout, Teebo led the hunting party that captured Han Solo, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO and R2-D2 in a net. Disliking the look of Solo, Teebo gave him several pokes with a spear. He then brought his captives back to Bright Tree Village to be cooked for a banquet in C-3PO’s honor. R2-D2, objecting to this treatment, shocked Teebo repeatedly once freed. Teebo sounded the horn summoning the Ewoks to fight the stormtroopers, and made amends with Artoo after the rebel victory.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Endor
Ewok Village
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.3m
species