  • T-16 Skyhopper

    databank

    T-16 Skyhopper

    A high-performance airspeeder capable of reaching a planet’s troposphere, T-16 skyhoppers were fast and maneuverable – a combination that could be dangerous for young pilots. Luke Skywalker owned a two-man skyhopper, but burned out the instrumentation during a reckless trip through Beggar’s Canyon. He was left to play idly with a model of his beloved craft until he could make the T-16 airworthy again. The controls of a T-16 were similar to those of a T-65 X-wing, which allowed Luke to join the rebel attack on the Death Star at Yavin.

  • Height: 10.4m

