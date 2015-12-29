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Spybot
Spybot is a loyal droid companion to Maul in the years after the Clone Wars. With a host of features crammed into a circular, rotating shell, Spybot is a perfect tool for Maul’s attempted takeover of the Janix underworld. Able to accurately fire projectiles or even disappear into a cloud of smoke, the droid also has a surprisingly robust arsenal of built-in weapons. As close to a pet as Maul has ever had, Spybot has developed a rather interesting tic of talking to himself while diligently working on various vile deeds for his master.
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Dimensions
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Height: 0.88m
star wars
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Droid