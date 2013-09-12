-
Rumi Paramita
This female Frenk bounty hunter was a member of Sugi’s band of hunters, and was brought on to help defend the Felucian farming village that had come under attack by Hondo Ohnaka and his gang. As an expert sniper, she was positioned on a nearby roof, ready to snipe at the Weequay pirates as they launched their assault. She was killed at the hands of Hondo’s Kowokian Monkey Lizard Pikk Mukkmuk when he fired a cannon from Hondo’s tank.
Appearances
Affiliations
-
Bounty Hunters
Locations
Gender
-
Female
species
-
Frenk
Weapons