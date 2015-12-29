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  • Rook Kast

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    Rook Kast

    Rook Kast, an incredibly skilled Mandalorian warrior unafraid to use merciless tactics against her enemies, has served Maul for years. Wielding dual blasters (as well as a flamethrower), Kast and her scratched red beskar armor are a force to be reckoned with. Known for loyally leading the Mandalorian Supercommandos in the service of Maul’s Shadow Collective through the Siege of Mandalore, Kast was imprisoned by Bo-Katan Kryze at the close of the conflict. But in the early days of the Empire, she once again serves a vengeful Maul while hiding in the bowels of Janix, now leading a group of Mandalorian mercenaries and Zabrak loyalists.

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Appearances
Affiliations
  • Mandalorians
Locations
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.61m
species
  • Human

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