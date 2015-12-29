-
Ric Olie
A veteran of the Naboo Space Fighter Corps, Ric Olie was the leader of Bravo Flight and had the honor of flying Queen Amidala's Royal Starship to and from Naboo. Answerable directly to Captain Panaka, Olie was capable of flying any craft on Naboo. During the Battle of Naboo, Olie's squadron of N-1 starfighters were successful in destroying the Trade Federation's Droid Control Ship with the help of Anakin Skywalker.
Appearances
Affiliations
Naboo Royal Space Fighter Corps
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
Weapons