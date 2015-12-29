-
R3-S6
A replacement droid assigned to Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars after the loss of R2-D2, R3-S6 was a newer model at the time, the latest in astromech technology. Anakin never warmed up to the little black and gold droid; in fact, he grew impatient with "Goldie" due to numerous malfunctions and slip ups in the thick of combat. In truth, R3-S6 was secretly a double-agent programmed by the Separatists.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.09m
droid
Vehicles
-
Jedi Starfighter