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Pyke Stronghold
The Pyke stronghold serves as a fortress for the Pyke Syndicate. Located on the Outer Rim world of Oba Diah, the palace’s iridescent green hallways are made of obsidian, leading to the sleek throne of the Pyke’s current leader.
The Pyke stronghold serves as a fortress for the Pyke Syndicate. Located on the Outer Rim world of Oba Diah, the palace’s iridescent green hallways are made of obsidian, leading to the sleek throne of the Pyke’s current leader.
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