  • Proton bomb

    databank

    Proton bomb

    Resistance bombers carry more than 1,000 proton bombs in racks that fill a modular magazine beneath the hull. On a bombardier’s signal, the bomb-bay doors open and the magnetized charges are drawn towards the target below. Resistance crew members often decorate proton bombs with cartoons or defiant messages aimed at the First Order.

Appearances

History

THE DARK TIMES

A pile of live proton bombs on an Imperial ship


Extremely powerful, a proton bomb was a big, cylindrical weapon that could cause massive damage. It was used primarily by the Empire but was sought after by the rebellion; when intel led the Ghost crew to an abandoned Imperial ship, they acquired several proton bombs for their armory.

