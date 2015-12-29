-
Resistance bomber
To crack heavily armored targets, the Resistance called upon two squadrons of MG-100 StarFortress bombers laden with powerful proton bombs. The bombers were committed to another mission during the raid on Starkiller Base, but rushed back to D’Qar for the base’s evacuation. Escorted by swift starfighters, Cobalt Squadron attacked the initial wave of First Order warships to buy time for Leia Organa’s freedom fighters to escape. All of the bombers were lost, along with their crews, in this desperate mission.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Length: 29.67m