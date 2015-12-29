-
Okalin
Okalin, advisor to the throne of Onderon, carefully monitored the unrest on the divided planet. With a network of contacts spread throughout the walled city of Iziz, Okalin was able to stay abreast of the shifting tides of fears and sympathy that gripped the Onderonian citizens during the Clone Wars. Okalin warned King Sanjay Rash of terrorist strikes that threatened his life, but the even-tempered advisor was careful not to provoke the ire of the king or his war leaders.
Gender
Male
Height: 1.94m
