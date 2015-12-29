-
HH-87 Starhopper
Mostly used by the Hutt families and other nefarious types, the HH-87 Starhopper is a versatile, long range single-person starfighter perfect for hunting down wayward debtors. The vessel's strong prow and visible armor plate are indicative of aggressive attributes admired by the Hutts. The Starhopper's outer stabilizer wings fold up vertically for compact landings, and its wing mounts feature a pair of double laser cannons. The Hutts used Starhoppers to patrol the skies of Nal Hutta.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
Length: 6.8m
Length: 13.59m wingspan
Height: 4.56m