  • Naboo Royal Cruiser

    Naboo Royal Cruiser

    A custom-built J-type diplomatic barge, this chromed Naboo royal cruiser carried no armament, relying on a fighter escort for protection during space travel. Shortly before the Clone Wars, Senator Padmé Amidala’s party traveled to Coruscant aboard her royal cruiser to vote on the creation of a Republic military. The cruiser exploded on the landing pad, seemingly killing Amidala – but she had switched places with her handmaiden Cordé and so survived the assassination attempt.

Appearances
Affiliations
  • Royal House of Naboo
Locations
Dimensions
  • Length: 39.0m

