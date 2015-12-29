-
Naboo Royal Cruiser
A custom-built J-type diplomatic barge, this chromed Naboo royal cruiser carried no armament, relying on a fighter escort for protection during space travel. Shortly before the Clone Wars, Senator Padmé Amidala’s party traveled to Coruscant aboard her royal cruiser to vote on the creation of a Republic military. The cruiser exploded on the landing pad, seemingly killing Amidala – but she had switched places with her handmaiden Cordé and so survived the assassination attempt.
Affiliations
Royal House of Naboo
Locations
Dimensions
Length: 39.0m