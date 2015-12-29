-
Mart Mattin
Leader of Iron Squadron and captain of Sato’s Hammer, Mart Mattin was a creative, if somewhat reckless, young rebel. When the Empire invaded his homeworld, Mykapo, he initially refused to leave, even though his ship had a broken hyperdrive. Eventually, Mart and Iron Squadron joined forces with the Ghost crew, handing the Empire a defeat and escaping to fight another day. He was reunited with his uncle, the famed Commander Sato, and his friends.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
-
Male
species
-
Human
Vehicles
Mart Mattin was among the rebel pilots in the assault on the Imperial blockade at Lothal. He eventually crash landed on the planet, and evaded capture long enough to connect with the rebel Kanan.